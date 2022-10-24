Public concern regarding Saskatoon city council member spurs report

Send this page to someone via email

A report outlining the options for Saskatoon’s city council when public concerns are raised regarding council members is being put together by the administration.

The motion was brought forward during Monday’s governance and priorities committee meeting, with mayor Charlie Clark saying this is in response to the allegations concerning councillor Randy Donauer.

Coy Nolin, a former student of Legacy Christian Academy, alleged that Donauer struck him with a wooden paddle while he was attending Living Waters Bible Camp.

None of the allegations have been tested in court, and Donauer is not currently named in a class-action suit.

“I was spanked. Afterwards, we talked about what I did was wrong and, you know, (how I) have to be more of a man of God, and gossip is not something that is permitted,” Nolin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Nolin added that the paddling happened in 2003. Corporal punishment was banned by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2004.

Donauer sent a statement to Global News.

“I deny any wrongdoing. If any of these unsubstantiated assertions are made against me, I will vigorously defend them,” read the statement.

It was noted in the committee meeting by city administration that nothing new would come from the report, but it would be an easily accessible document outlining what the city can and can’t do.

Councillor Darren Hill was the only member to oppose the motion, saying that the motion seemed disingenuous, and all the information needed is available to the public.

“If we have constituents asking us questions, all we simply need to do is direct them to where those answers are. We have limited authority and ability to address anything,” Hill said.

“For somebody that has not even been officially charged, they’re only allegations, we are not judge, jury and executioner, and I just do not like the path that this is going on.”

He added that he experienced something similar, and didn’t want it happening to Donauer.

Read more: Saskatoon school linked to abuse claims has been shut down

Story continues below advertisement

Councillor Bev Dubois suggested that this report will give people a better understanding of the city’s options.

“If we’re all speaking from the same page, the same information, it’s be better for everybody. Then our role will be understood by the community, because it’s not understood by the community right now,” Dubois said.

The report is expected to be ready in about three weeks time.

— With files from Easton Hamm