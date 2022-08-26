Saskatoon school linked to abuse claims has been shut down

Grace Christian School, one of three schools in Saskatchewan assigned a school administrator after abuse claims came out at one of the schools at the beginning of August is having its doors shut.

The move is the result of the director of the school failing to work with the administrator assigned to them, the education ministry said.

More than 40 former students have come forward with abuse allegations during their time at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy.

Earlier this month, education minister Dustin Duncan announced Legacy Christian Academy, Grace Christian School, and Regent Academy would have an administrator appointed to them as each of these schools had someone associated with them that is named in a $25-million lawsuit alleging abuse at Christian Centre Academy and Mile Two Church.

The administrators’ priorities include directing operations to ensure student safety and well-being, and provide a “positive learning environment.”

“They will review staff lists and determine if the appropriate staff will continue to provide teaching and other services within the schools, to ensure there is strong communication with parents, and to provide leadership to the school staff,” read a release from the Ministry of Education on Monday.

“They will also be reviewing the school policies and procedures, as well as reviewing historical documentation in order to make recommendations for any changes that might be appropriate or necessary. In addition to ongoing communication, they will provide formal reports to the Ministry of Education at least monthly to ensure the schools are teaching Saskatchewan curricula.”

According to a provincial spokesperson, the provincial government revoked Grace Christian School’s permission to operate after the director of the school refused to work with the assigned administrator.

Former superintendent of education for Saskatoon Public Schools, Dave Derkson, was assigned to to look over Grace Christian School, and all three administrators began work Wednesday.

“The Director refused to cooperate with the administrator appointed to take on the management and operations of the school. Therefore, the Minister of Education cancelled Grace Christian School’s Certificate of Registration in the public interest as the Director is a named defendant in the current litigation,” a ministry statement read.

John Olubobokun is a named defendant in the lawsuit and used to work at Legacy Christian Academy. According to his LinkedIn page, he has been the director of Grace Christian School for the past four years.

Global News has reached out to Grace Christian School for a response.

A ministry spokesperson said they understand this situation has “created uncertainty” for students and families of the school. Derksen will help families find an alternative school in time for the upcoming school year.