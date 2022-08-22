Saskatchewan’s appointed school administrators start work Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

School administrators appointed to Legacy Christian Academy and Grace Christian Academy in Saskatoon, and Regent Christian Academy in Prince Albert will start this week, after abuse claims came out about one of the schools at the beginning of August.

The Ministry of Education said these three administrators will begin work on Wednesday to make sure student safety is ensured and education isn’t disrupted.

Mike Walter will be looking over Legacy Christian Academy, Dave Derkson is assigned to Grace Christian Academy, and Randy Fox will be headed to Regent Christian Academy.

Walter was the former deputy director of education for the Prairie Valley School Division, Derkson was a superintendent of education with Saskatoon Public Schools, and Fox was the director of education for Living Sky School Division.

“The administrators’ priorities will be to direct the operations of the schools to ensure student safety and well-being, and to provide a positive learning environment for students. They will review staff lists and determine if the appropriate staff will continue to provide teaching and other services within the schools, to ensure there is strong communication with parents, and to provide leadership to the school staff,” read a release from the Ministry of Education.

“They will also be reviewing the school policies and procedures, as well as reviewing historical documentation in order to make recommendations for any changes that might be appropriate or necessary. In addition to ongoing communication, they will provide formal reports to the Ministry of Education at least monthly to ensure the schools are teaching Saskatchewan curricula.”

The ministry added that these administrators will be in place over several months, or as required, and will be working with the ministry during the time in their roles.

