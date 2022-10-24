Menu

Crime

York Police look to ID multiple suspects after man stabbed at subway station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 11:49 am
Investigators are releasing photos of suspects wanted in connection with an attack at a Vaughan, Ont. subway station and are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward. View image in full screen
Investigators are releasing photos of suspects wanted in connection with an attack at a Vaughan, Ont. subway station and are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward. York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they are looking to identify several suspects after a man was stabbed at a subway station in Vaughan, Ont., earlier this month.

Police said on Oct. 9 at around 1 a.m. a man was reportedly attacked by a group of suspects while walking through Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station.

The man had taken a York Regional transit bus and got off at the subway station when the suspects followed him off the bus and then allegedly attacked him in the subway, police said.

Following the alleged attack, the victim was able to flee and get onto a subway train that was travelling south towards Toronto.

“The victim realized he had been stabbed once he got off the subway in Toronto,” York Police said.

He was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police were called to the hospital to investigate at around 3 a.m.

Police said the suspects left the area on a different subway.

Investigators are releasing images and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

