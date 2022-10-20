Police seek suspects after drive-by shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police are seeking suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Oct. 20, at around 3 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Weston Road and Northview Boulevard area.

Police said two men — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old — were located with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they were inside of their vehicle on the road at the time of the shooting.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, both men remain in stable condition.

“This incident is believed to be targeted,” police said in a news release. “Investigation is ongoing.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

“Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.