Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Over 100 firefighters called to Montreal apartment building fire, families evacuate

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal firefighters respond to five-alarm fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal'
Montreal firefighters respond to five-alarm fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal
A five-alarm fire gutted a building under construction in Montreal's Plateau district on Saint-Dominique Street. The cause of the blaze is under investigation – Oct 2, 2022

A severe five-alarm fire broke out in a three-storey apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough Saturday night, causing extensive damage and destroying the homes of several families.

Authorities say over 100 firefighters were called to the scene after a 911 call was made around 11:15 p.m. for the fire on the corner of Saint-Jacques and Sainte-Marguerite Streets in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigating deadly Eastern Townships fire

12
The blaze, which spread through multiple apartment units of the adjoining buildings, caused extensive damage to the old neighbourhood building. View image in gallery mode
The blaze, which spread through multiple apartment units of the adjoining buildings, caused extensive damage to the old neighbourhood building. Max Teisseire/Instagram
22
Over 100 firefighters called to Montreal apartment building fire, families evacuate - image View image in gallery mode
Max Teisseire/Instagram

All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The blaze, which spread through multiple apartment units of the adjoining buildings, caused extensive damage to the old neighbourhood building.

The Red Cross says it has taken in multiple families that were left without a home due to the incident.

READ MORE: Son charged with murder in death of parents inside Île-Bizard home

A poor air-quality smog warning was issued in the surrounding area due to the flames, which caused heavy dark smoke that filled the air and sky in the following hours. Multiple nearby buildings also lost electricity.

Officials say firefighters are investigating the cause.

Click to play video: 'Montreal firefighters respond to five-alarm fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal'
Montreal firefighters respond to five-alarm fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal
FireFirefightersAir QualityFlamesMontreal fireSaint-HenriSud OuestSmog warningSouth WestMontreal apartment fireSaint-Henri fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers