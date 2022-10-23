Over 100 firefighters called to Montreal apartment building fire, families evacuate

Send this page to someone via email

A severe five-alarm fire broke out in a three-storey apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough Saturday night, causing extensive damage and destroying the homes of several families.

Authorities say over 100 firefighters were called to the scene after a 911 call was made around 11:15 p.m. for the fire on the corner of Saint-Jacques and Sainte-Marguerite Streets in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police investigating deadly Eastern Townships fire

1 2 View image in gallery mode The blaze, which spread through multiple apartment units of the adjoining buildings, caused extensive damage to the old neighbourhood building. Max Teisseire/Instagram 2 2 View image in gallery mode Max Teisseire/Instagram

All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The blaze, which spread through multiple apartment units of the adjoining buildings, caused extensive damage to the old neighbourhood building.

The Red Cross says it has taken in multiple families that were left without a home due to the incident.

READ MORE: Son charged with murder in death of parents inside Île-Bizard home

A poor air-quality smog warning was issued in the surrounding area due to the flames, which caused heavy dark smoke that filled the air and sky in the following hours. Multiple nearby buildings also lost electricity.

Officials say firefighters are investigating the cause.