Fire

Quebec provincial police investigating deadly Eastern Townships fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2022 1:56 pm
Montreal firefighters respond to five-alarm fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal
Quebec provincial police are investigating a deadly early morning fire in the province’s Eastern Townships.

Police say firefighters were called to a building containing a commercial garage and a residence in the village of Mansonville, near the Vermont border, around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says firefighters found the body of one person after they gained control of the blaze.

She says they’ve been unable to identify the individual or determine if they were a man or a woman.

Trending Now

Bernard says police will be investigating to determine both the cause of the person’s death and the cause of the fire, which remain unknown.

She says the major crimes squad will be investigating.

PoliceFireQuebecSQFatal FireProvincial Policeeastern townshipsDeadly fireCatherine BernardMansonville
© 2022 The Canadian Press

