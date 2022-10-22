Menu

Highway collision near Fort MacLeod, Alta. leaves 1 dead

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 5:44 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A highway collision involving multiple vehicles near Fort MacLeod, Alta. has left one person dead.

RCMP responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 3 on Friday in the town west of Lethbridge.

“RCMP report that a passenger van travelling with three occupants collided with a semi-truck and trailer hauling cattle,” said a police news release sent Saturday. One of the van passengers died on scene, and another was taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition.

Read more: 2 people dead, 3 more in hospital after highway crash south of Edmonton: RCMP

The driver of the van was also taken to hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide more details about the passengers and driver.

There are no reported injuries from the semi-truck driver.

The highway was closed for several hours, but RCMP said roads were back open Saturday afternoon.

