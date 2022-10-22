Highway collision near Fort MacLeod, Alta. leaves 1 dead

A highway collision involving multiple vehicles near Fort MacLeod, Alta. has left one person dead.
RCMP responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 3 on Friday in the town west of Lethbridge.
“RCMP report that a passenger van travelling with three occupants collided with a semi-truck and trailer hauling cattle,” said a police news release sent Saturday. One of the van passengers died on scene, and another was taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition.
The driver of the van was also taken to hospital but has non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide more details about the passengers and driver.
There are no reported injuries from the semi-truck driver.
The highway was closed for several hours, but RCMP said roads were back open Saturday afternoon.
