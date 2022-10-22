Operations suspended at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport due to ‘suspicious package,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

All operations at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport have been suspended after a suspicious package was discovered at its ferry terminal, police say.

Toronto police said in a tweet that a “suspicious package” was being investigated in an incident that was reported at around 3:49 p.m. on Saturday.

The area was evacuated, and police said the emergency disposal unit was on its way to the scene.

“All airport operations are being suspended at this time,” Toronto police said.

An emergency training exercise was also scheduled to take place at the airport on Saturday, but police told Global News the two were not related.

More to come…