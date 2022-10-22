Menu

Canada

Operations suspended at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport due to ‘suspicious package,’ police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 4:41 pm
Approaching Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, from the west as seen from a helicopter on June 17 2019. View image in full screen
Approaching Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, from the west as seen from a helicopter on June 17 2019. CP Images/The Globe and Mail Inc.

All operations at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport have been suspended after a suspicious package was discovered at its ferry terminal, police say.

Toronto police said in a tweet that a “suspicious package” was being investigated in an incident that was reported at around 3:49 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Emergency crews conduct controlled explosion amid reports of suspicious packages in Toronto

The area was evacuated, and police said the emergency disposal unit was on its way to the scene.

“All airport operations are being suspended at this time,” Toronto police said.

An emergency training exercise was also scheduled to take place at the airport on Saturday, but police told Global News the two were not related.

More to come…

