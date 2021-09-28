Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency crews conduct controlled explosion amid reports of suspicious packages in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 9:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency crews on scene in Toronto amid reports of suspicious packages' Emergency crews on scene in Toronto amid reports of suspicious packages
WATCH: Emergency crews on scene in Toronto amid reports of suspicious packages

Emergency crews have conducted a controlled explosion amid reports of suspicious packages in Toronto on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they were conducting an investigation in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets and roads were closed.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told Global News there were reports of a couple of suspicious packages located and being looked at by the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Team.

Read more: Toronto police make arrests after $1M stolen from company that refills ATMs

The spokesperson said they were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police tweeted that their Emergency Disposal Unit safely detonated a package “out of an abundance of caution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet said all was “in order.”

There is no word on what was in the package or if it contained anything unsafe.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagtoronto police service tagToronto Fire tagToronto fire services tagCBRNE tagToronto controlled explosion tagbloor and sherbourne tagCBRNE Team tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers