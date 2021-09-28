Emergency crews conduct controlled explosion amid reports of suspicious packages in Toronto

Emergency crews have conducted a controlled explosion amid reports of suspicious packages in Toronto on Tuesday.
Toronto police said they were conducting an investigation in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets and roads were closed.
A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told Global News there were reports of a couple of suspicious packages located and being looked at by the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Team.
The spokesperson said they were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police tweeted that their Emergency Disposal Unit safely detonated a package “out of an abundance of caution.”
The tweet said all was “in order.”
There is no word on what was in the package or if it contained anything unsafe.
