Teen arrested, charged in connection to multiple firearm incidents: Winnipeg police

A teen has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple firearm incidents, according to Winnipeg police.

On Thursday at 4:48 a.m., officers went to the 500 block of Spence Street for a report of shots that were heard.

Upon arrival, they found a male suspect wearing a balaclava and standing near an open rear door of a taxi cab parked in the middle of the road.

The suspect ignored police demands and a taser was used to take him into custody, police say.

Two firearms were recovered from the back seat of the taxi – a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and an improvised firing device resembling a handgun. Ammunition was also seized.

Officers also located a nearby residence that had been shot several times while occupied by an individual known to the suspect, but there were no reported injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect had been involved in several other firearm-related incidents over the past month leading to the shooting on Spence Street.

On Sept. 29 at 3:30 a.m., a man in his 50s was shot and sprayed with bear spray after a group forced their way into a suite in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

An hour or so later, a group forced their way into a residence in the first 100 block of Westgrove Way.

A woman in her 30s had a firearm pointed at her, and a demand was made for her property.

Bear spray was also discharged inside the house, affecting numerous people, including small children.

On Oct. 11 at 8:21 p.m. a man in his 20s was driving in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue when a nearby cyclist pulled out a sawed-off rifle and fired it, striking the front windshield. The man was not injured.

On Oct. 20 at 3:46 a.m., the door of an apartment suite in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue was shot several times. There were no reported injuries.

That same day at 4:26 a.m., a taxi driver picked up a fare in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue.

As they drove away, the passenger produced a sawed-off rifle and fired it at a nearby apartment building, police say.

Consequently, a 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges and has been detained in custody.