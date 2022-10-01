2 forced entries involving bear spray lead to arrest of 18-year-old: Winnipeg police

Police are investigating after a man was found injured, a woman was threatened and kids were bear sprayed in two separate incidents on Sept 29.
At 3:34 a.m., officers found an injured man in his 50s outside a residential building after responding to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.
Police believe a group had forced their way into a suite when the victim was attacked with bear spray and shot.
At 4:38 a.m. officers went to the first 100 block of Westgrove Way for a report of a male armed with a firearm and bear spray discharged inside a house.
Read more: Shots fired at Fisher River Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP say
Numerous people, including several small children, were affected by the bear spray but did not require medical attention.
Police believe a group had forced their way into the residence when a female in her 30s had a firearm pointed at her and a demand was made for her property.
At 6:40 a.m. officers who were still on the scene saw a male suspect in the area and took him into custody.
An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged and detained in custody.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
Comments