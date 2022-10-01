2 forced entries involving bear spray lead to arrest of 18-year-old: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was found injured, a woman was threatened and kids were bear sprayed in two separate incidents on Sept 29.

At 3:34 a.m., officers found an injured man in his 50s outside a residential building after responding to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police believe a group had forced their way into a suite when the victim was attacked with bear spray and shot.

At 4:38 a.m. officers went to the first 100 block of Westgrove Way for a report of a male armed with a firearm and bear spray discharged inside a house.

Numerous people, including several small children, were affected by the bear spray but did not require medical attention.

Police believe a group had forced their way into the residence when a female in her 30s had a firearm pointed at her and a demand was made for her property.

At 6:40 a.m. officers who were still on the scene saw a male suspect in the area and took him into custody.

An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged and detained in custody.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

