1 winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Someone in the Prairies is waking up $70 million dollars richer.

After weeks of going unclaimed, a single winning ticket was drawn for Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also 28 winning Maxmillion numbers drawn of 63 available prizes of $1 million each, six of which will be shared between two to three ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.