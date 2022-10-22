Menu

Canada

1 winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2022 10:48 am
TORONTO — Someone in the Prairies is waking up $70 million dollars richer.

After weeks of going unclaimed, a single winning ticket was drawn for Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

Read more: No $70M Lotto Max winner but plenty of major prizes won across Ontario

There were also 28 winning Maxmillion numbers drawn of 63 available prizes of $1 million each, six of which will be shared between two to three ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

