Crime

Onion Lake Cree Nation man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 6:31 pm
A man from the Onion Lake Cree Nation is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
The Onion Lake RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating 30-year-old Ryan Harper, who is from the Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Man from Onion Lake, Sask. arrested in connection with car theft, foot chase

According to a release, Harper has an arrest warrant issued by the Onion Lake RCMP for his involvement in an armed robbery with a firearm on October 10, 2022. Police stated he also has an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

“Police have been actively looking for Ryan Harper. He is known to frequent the areas of Onion Lake and Lloydminster, but his current whereabouts are unknown,” stated RCMP. “Ryan Harper is considered to be armed and should not be approached. If he is seen, call 911 immediately.”

Read more: Onion Lake RCMP find missing woman’s body

Harper is described as being 5’6”, weighing approximately 154 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information of Harper’s whereabouts, please contact your nearest police service or RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation

 

