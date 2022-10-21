SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Kayla DeMong

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Kayla DeMong'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Kayla DeMong
WATCH: October marks 10 years since Kayla DeMong first joined Prairie Harm Reduction's team. They use their voice to help fight the lack of access to supported and independent housing.

October marks 10 years since Kayla DeMong first joined the team at Prairie Harm Reduction.

Since then, she has worked through various leadership roles, ultimately becoming executive director. Now, DeMong is reflecting on her time at Saskatoon’s safe consumption site, the challenges they face, and what motivates her to tackle them.

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan: Alika Lafontaine

“Here we get to influence policy in a real way. We sit on national committees, working toward better policy and better support for people. We get to effect change in a very real way,” DeMong said.

“We know we have a voice, and we can keep fighting. And that’s a really big piece of leadership here.”

Trending Now

DeMong said the ability to effect change is a big motivator in the work she does.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan: Scott Flory

“We get to keep advocating. And I am supported to do so by the community and our board.”

Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Alika Lafontaine'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Alika Lafontaine
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSheltersPolicyPrairie Harm ReductionShaping SaskatchewanConsumption Site
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers