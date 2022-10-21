Shaping Saskatchewan: Kayla DeMong

Send this page to someone via email

October marks 10 years since Kayla DeMong first joined the team at Prairie Harm Reduction.

Since then, she has worked through various leadership roles, ultimately becoming executive director. Now, DeMong is reflecting on her time at Saskatoon’s safe consumption site, the challenges they face, and what motivates her to tackle them.

“Here we get to influence policy in a real way. We sit on national committees, working toward better policy and better support for people. We get to effect change in a very real way,” DeMong said.

“We know we have a voice, and we can keep fighting. And that’s a really big piece of leadership here.”

DeMong said the ability to effect change is a big motivator in the work she does.

“We get to keep advocating. And I am supported to do so by the community and our board.”