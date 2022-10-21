2 arrested following random bear spraying, standoff in downtown Vancouver: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested Friday morning, following a standoff in a downtown Vancouver grocery store following yet another alleged stranger attack, police say.

Vancouver police allege the suspects bear-sprayed two people near Burrard and Smithe streets around 8 a.m.

“We believe the assault was unprovoked, and that the victims did not know the suspects,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

2:03 VDP praises bystanders for stopping stranger attack

The suspects then barricaded themselves in the bathroom at the IGA on Burrard Street, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers called in a crisis negotiator and the suspects surrendered around 11 a.m., Addison said.

The suspects were taken into police custody and the investigation is ongoing.