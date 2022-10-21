Menu

Crime

2 arrested following random bear spraying, standoff in downtown Vancouver: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 4:21 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two people were arrested Friday morning, following a standoff in a downtown Vancouver grocery store following yet another alleged stranger attack, police say.

Vancouver police allege the suspects bear-sprayed two people near Burrard and Smithe streets around 8 a.m.

Read more: ‘Bone chilling’: Witness describes random attack in lobby of Vancouver apartment

“We believe the assault was unprovoked, and that the victims did not know the suspects,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

VDP praises bystanders for stopping stranger attack

The suspects then barricaded themselves in the bathroom at the IGA on Burrard Street, according to police.

Read more: ‘All in blood’: Vancouver delivery worker describes terrifying random stabbing

Officers called in a crisis negotiator and the suspects surrendered around 11 a.m., Addison said.

The suspects were taken into police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

