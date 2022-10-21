2 arrested following random bear spraying, standoff in downtown Vancouver: police

Two people were arrested Friday morning, following a standoff in a downtown Vancouver grocery store following yet another alleged stranger attack, police say.
Vancouver police allege the suspects bear-sprayed two people near Burrard and Smithe streets around 8 a.m.
“We believe the assault was unprovoked, and that the victims did not know the suspects,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.
The suspects then barricaded themselves in the bathroom at the IGA on Burrard Street, according to police.
Officers called in a crisis negotiator and the suspects surrendered around 11 a.m., Addison said.
The suspects were taken into police custody and the investigation is ongoing.
