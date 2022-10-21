‘Staggering number of drivers’ not slowing down when passing workers, authorities: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A two-hour Kelowna RCMP campaign aimed at reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching a stopped vehicle with flashing lights resulted in 127 drivers getting a stern talking-to.

It’s much better than the potential $173 fines that would have been doled out if the campaign wasn’t aimed solely at educating drivers about the requirement to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road with flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

That includes maintenance workers, utility workers, police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement personnel, land surveyors, animal control workers, garbage collectors and other roadside workers.

“Drivers need to be reminded when they are approaching and passing emergency/work vehicles which have their flashing lights engaged, they must reduce their speeds appropriately,” Sgt. Mark Booth said in a press release.

“On Tuesday morning, I witnessed a staggering number of drivers failing to follow the slow down and move over law. I hope this project provided the much-needed education and awareness on this life-saving law.”

In addition to those that got a warning, two more drivers were issued speeding tickets for using excessive speed. One driver was caught going 143 km/hr past a tow truck. In addition to the speeding ticket, the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Regularly, a $173 fine can be issued and three penalty points under Section 47.02 of the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations. Motorists must slow down to 70km/hr when the speed limit is 80km/hr or greater, and slow to 40km/hr when in an under 80km/hr zone.