B.C. homicide investigators were confirmed to be at a home in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood overnight and early Friday morning, according to the RCMP.

RCMP officials said they are conducting an investigation in the 211 B Street and 77 A Ave. area.

Langley RCMP confirmed that officers were called around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Details are extremely limited at this time and Global News has reached out to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team for more information.

-More to come.