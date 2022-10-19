Bodies of two people found in car in Burnaby identified as missing couple

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of two people found in a vehicle in Burnaby on Oct. 17 were a couple recently reported missing to the Coquitlam RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken control of the file.

Kiesha Garie, 24, and 30-year-old Umair Kasim of Coquitlam were found in a car in the 900-block of Alpha Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

IHIT is working with the Coquitlam RCMP and the Burnaby RCMP to build a timeline of events connecting when Garie and Kasim were last seen to when they were located on Oct. 17.

“This is a complex investigation that spans multiple jurisdictions,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release. “There are people out there who have seen Ms. Garie and Mr. Kasim over the past week, and we are urging them to come forward immediately.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the homicides, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.