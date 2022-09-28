IHIT called to Sunshine Coast after human remains found in burning vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were called to the small Sunshine Coast community of Egmont, B.C. Wednesday morning, after human remains were found in a burning vehicle.

In a media release, Sunshine Coast RCMP said Egmont firefighters called them to help with a suspicious vehicle fire in the 15500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway around 1:15 a.m.

When fire crews extinguished the flames, they discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed, but has not commented on the case, save to say there is no public safety concern.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said the deployment would not affect traffic on Highway 101.

