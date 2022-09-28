Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT called to Sunshine Coast after human remains found in burning vehicle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 6:02 pm
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
Homicide investigators have been deployed to the Sunshine Coat, where human remains were found at the site of a suspicious vehicle fire. Clayton Little / Global News

Homicide investigators were called to the small Sunshine Coast community of Egmont, B.C. Wednesday morning, after human remains were found in a burning vehicle.

In a media release, Sunshine Coast RCMP said Egmont firefighters called them to help with a suspicious vehicle fire in the 15500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway around 1:15 a.m.

Read more: Gibsons, B.C., man charged with second-degree murder in death of family member

When fire crews extinguished the flames, they discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

Trending Stories

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed, but has not commented on the case, save to say there is no public safety concern.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said the deployment would not affect traffic on Highway 101.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sechelt, B.C. to limit short-term rental licenses' Sechelt, B.C. to limit short-term rental licenses
Sechelt, B.C. to limit short-term rental licenses
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Suspicious Death tagSuspicious Fire tagSunshine Coast tagSunshine Coast RCMP tagEgmont tagihit sunshine coast tagihit suspicious death tagsusnshine coast suspicious death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers