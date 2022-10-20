Menu

Crime

Police seeking northeast Calgary hotel theft suspects

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted October 20, 2022 6:23 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into several rooms in a northeast Calgary hotel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into several rooms in a northeast Calgary hotel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into several rooms in a northeast Calgary hotel.

On Oct. 6 at around 12:45 a.m., an unknown man entered the Holiday Inn at 20 Freeport Place N.E. behind a group of registered guests while the door was unlocked.

He then snuck into the hotel’s maintenance room and stole a master key, which he used to enter several rooms while the occupants were asleep and then proceeded to steal the victims’ belongings.

The Calgary Police Service is reminding everyone to use all appropriate door locks when staying in hotel rooms.

“We know these types of incidents leave victims feeling violated and we want to remind those staying in hotel rooms to ensure they use all appropriate door locks,” said Detective Paul Hussey in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as approximately 30 to 35-years-old and around five feet five inches tall. He is also around 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light-blue toque, yellow T-shirt, dark-coloured jacket, dark-coloured jeans, black shoes, glasses and carrying a black backpack.

Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into several rooms in a northeast Calgary hotel.
Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into several rooms in a northeast Calgary hotel. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

