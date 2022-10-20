Police seeking northeast Calgary hotel theft suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for breaking into several rooms in a northeast Calgary hotel.

On Oct. 6 at around 12:45 a.m., an unknown man entered the Holiday Inn at 20 Freeport Place N.E. behind a group of registered guests while the door was unlocked.

He then snuck into the hotel’s maintenance room and stole a master key, which he used to enter several rooms while the occupants were asleep and then proceeded to steal the victims’ belongings.

The Calgary Police Service is reminding everyone to use all appropriate door locks when staying in hotel rooms.

“We know these types of incidents leave victims feeling violated and we want to remind those staying in hotel rooms to ensure they use all appropriate door locks,” said Detective Paul Hussey in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as approximately 30 to 35-years-old and around five feet five inches tall. He is also around 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light-blue toque, yellow T-shirt, dark-coloured jacket, dark-coloured jeans, black shoes, glasses and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.