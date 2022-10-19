Calgary police halt drug-trafficking in Rosscarrock community, 5 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Machetes, knives, fentanyl, meth, crack cocaine, batons, bear spray and stolen I.D.s were just some of the items seized by Calgary police after a 17-month investigation in the city’s southwest.

On Wednesday, police said they’ve arrested five people in connection with drug-trafficking in the Rosscarrock neighbourhood.

The investigation started back in April 2021 and on Oct. 3, 2022, investigators were able to enter a home in the 0 to 100 block of Rossdale Road S.W. due to a search warrant.

According to a news release, police seized the following from the southwest home:

130 grams of a combination of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine;

11 firearms and imitation firearms;

100 edged weapons including knives and machetes;

Three batons;

Three cans of bear spray;

Stolen property and identification documents;

Multiple cell phones;

One motorcycle and two bicycles; and,

$1,000 in cash.

“Successfully seizing guns, other weapons and drugs off the street takes the coordination of many units across our Service as well as with partner agencies,” said Insp. Shanon Scott of the Calgary Police Service.

“Members of our tactical unit, district patrol, mountain bike unit, community resource officers, prolific offender engagement team, along with members of the Alberta Sheriff’s safer communities and neighbourhoods all worked together in an effort to remove weapons that could have been used in violent crime, further preventing harm in our community.”

Crystal Lynn Leighton, 30, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of imitation weapons for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of stolen property, 16 counts of possession of identity documents, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, one count of proceeds of crime and 46 breaches of court conditions.

Forty-six-year-old Timothy Lee Farney of Calgary, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Nicole Emma Hiltz, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking.

Maria Andrea Muller, 49, of Calgary, was charged with four counts of possession of identity documents, six counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Fifty-two-year-old Gina Lyn Sterkenberg of Calgary, was been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Calgary police ask if anyone has other information about this incident to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.