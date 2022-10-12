Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek suspect who stabbed woman

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted October 12, 2022 1:39 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in the city's southwest.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in the city’s southwest.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, police said the incident happened in an alley behind the 600 block of 5 Avenue S.W. on Thursday, Sept. 22. The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, officers said.

Calgary police investigate stabbing near Memorial Drive

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other but the victim does not know the suspect’s identity.

The suspect is described as approximately five-foot-ten with a medium build and dark hair. Police said he was wearing a green parka with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and brown shoes at the time of the attack.

Story continues below advertisement
A photo of the suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in southwest Calgary on Thursday, Sept. 22.
A photo of the suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in southwest Calgary on Thursday, Sept. 22. City of Calgary Newsroom

Anybody who has information about the suspect or incident are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

