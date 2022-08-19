Calgary police investigate stabbing near Memorial Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police remained at the scene of a stabbing Friday morning, which officers say took place Thursday night.

Police say the stabbing happened along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N. at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, police had a section of a nearby pathway and park space cordoned off with police tape, and there were several police markers on the ground.

Police said they were called to the area by EMS.

It’s not known how many people or victims may have been involved in the stabbing, or whether a suspect(s) is in custody.

1 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News 2 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News 3 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

More to come…

