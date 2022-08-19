Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate stabbing near Memorial Drive

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 8:56 am
Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

Calgary police remained at the scene of a stabbing Friday morning, which officers say took place Thursday night.

Police say the stabbing happened along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N. at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Calgary police release images of suspect, name of victim in morning Evergreen shooting

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, police had a section of a nearby pathway and park space cordoned off with police tape, and there were several police markers on the ground.

Police said they were called to the area by EMS.

It’s not known how many people or victims may have been involved in the stabbing, or whether a suspect(s) is in custody.

More to come…

