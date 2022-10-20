Waterloo police seeking 3 men in connection with home invasion, robbery

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three suspects following a home invasion in Waterloo, Ont.

Officers were called to a home in the are of Keats Way and Leighland Drive at around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.

They found one occupant of the home with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say three men forced their way into the home brandishing handguns and stole personal property before fleeing.

No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.