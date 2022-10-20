Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police seeking 3 men in connection with home invasion, robbery

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 5:23 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three suspects following a home invasion in Waterloo, Ont.

Officers were called to a home in the are of Keats Way and Leighland Drive at around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.

They found one occupant of the home with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man in Canada Post jacket attempts home invasion in Kitchener: Waterloo Police

Investigators say three men forced their way into the home brandishing handguns and stole personal property before fleeing.

Trending Now

No descriptions of the suspects were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street'
Winnipeg residents shaken after back-to-back incidents, violent home invasion on same street

 

RobberyKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooHome InvasionSuspects
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers