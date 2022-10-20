Waterloo police seeking 3 men in connection with home invasion, robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three suspects following a home invasion in Waterloo, Ont.
Officers were called to a home in the are of Keats Way and Leighland Drive at around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery.
They found one occupant of the home with non-life-threatening injuries.
Read more: Man in Canada Post jacket attempts home invasion in Kitchener: Waterloo Police
Read More
Investigators say three men forced their way into the home brandishing handguns and stole personal property before fleeing.
Trending Now
No descriptions of the suspects were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments