Crime

Man in Canada Post jacket attempts home invasion in Kitchener: Waterloo Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 9:44 am
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with as a result of the incident. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with as a result of the incident. Waterloo Regional Police

A man dressed as a postal carrier was allegedly one of the men behind a home invasion in the Chicopee area of Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to a home near Morgan Avenue and River Road at around 2 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police have responded to 31 motorcycle crashes in 2022

Police say a man wearing a Canada Post jacket and carrying a package knocked on the door of the home.

When a resident opened the door to the home, police say the suspect tried to push his way into the home, alongside a second man who had a gun. The victim was able to get the door closed and locked before they gained entry.

Police say the two men took off on foot.

Read more: Police investigate reports of massive brawl between teens in Kitchener on Monday

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to.

Anyone who may have information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

