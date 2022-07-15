Man in Canada Post jacket attempts home invasion in Kitchener: Waterloo Police

A man dressed as a postal carrier was allegedly one of the men behind a home invasion in the Chicopee area of Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were called to a home near Morgan Avenue and River Road at around 2 p.m.
Police say a man wearing a Canada Post jacket and carrying a package knocked on the door of the home.
When a resident opened the door to the home, police say the suspect tried to push his way into the home, alongside a second man who had a gun. The victim was able to get the door closed and locked before they gained entry.
Police say the two men took off on foot.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to.
Anyone who may have information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
