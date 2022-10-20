Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Here’s what Liz Truss resignation means for Canada-U.K. trade deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister: “I can’t deliver the mandate”'
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister: “I can’t deliver the mandate”
Liz Truss announced her resignation as British prime minister Thursday morning following weeks of controversy over her economic plan, which sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

More political tumult in Britain is likely to further stall trade talks with Canada, experts say.

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down today after a mere six weeks in office following ministers’ resignations over her controversial tax policies.

Read more: Liz Truss resignation: Why was the British PM’s tenure so short, and what happens next?

The ruling Conservative Party says it will elect a new leader in a week, who will then install a new cabinet.

Canadian trade experts say the changeover will mean it takes longer for Ottawa and London to sort out how they will exchange goods and services.

Trending Now

Britain left the European Union in 2020 and has since focused on deepening ties with countries outside Europe, especially Commonwealth peers such as Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lettuce find out: Tabloid asks if head of iceberg can outlast Britain’s new PM'
Lettuce find out: Tabloid asks if head of iceberg can outlast Britain’s new PM

A continuity agreement is currently in place that keeps most of the former European Union rules in place until Canada signs a new trade deal with Britain.

Liz TrussUK Liz TrussBritain Canada relationsCanada-Britain Relationsliz truss resignationliz truzz canadalizz truss uk
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers