Hiker ‘charged and gored’ by bison in frightening video from Texas park

As she lay bleeding on the ground, Rebecca Clark knew her experience would make a great TikTok.

While on a solo hike at Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway in Texas, Clark encountered a group of wild bison.

As the bison crossed the dirt trail in front of her on Oct. 4, Clark recorded video of the hulking animals on her phone.

“There you go. Keep going,” Clark told the three bison as she continued to approach, hoping to pass them on the path. A fourth bison can be seen in the video further in the distance.

@rebeccaclark Solo hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas. I was charged and gored by a bison because I was to CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway They are beautiful creatures protected by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) and are a part of the Texas State Bison Restoration Project where the park has restored the historic Charles Goodnight Bison herd (The Official Texas State Bison Herd) to a portion of its former range in the park. I am posting to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks #TPWD #bisonetiquette101 #hikingsafety #llbean #chaos #rei ♬ dumb dumb – sped up – mazie

“I don’t want to deal with them. I just want to go by,” Clark said in the video.

As Clark thanked the bison for letting her pass, the animals are seen facing the opposite direction, their tails wagging quickly. Finally, the closest bison turned to face her. “Oh, no,” Clark said in the video.

The bison charged at Clark, and she screamed as the animal knocked her into a mesquite bush.

In the caption of the video, Clark wrote that she was “charged and gored by a bison.” As of this writing, the TikTok has been viewed 2.2 million times.

In a second video posted to her TikTok account, Clark assured curious viewers that she was OK, but that the bison “rammed” her back, leaving a gash.

She did not have adequate enough phone signal to call police but managed to send a few messages to several loved ones, who then called for help.

She texted one contact that the bison encounter was “going to make a hell of a tick tock (sp.).”

Clark claimed she laid in the bush for 50 minutes until help arrived. She was airlifted to United Regional Wichita Falls where she received treatment.

Clark claimed she was sharing video of the attack online to “support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told People Magazine they were aware of Clark’s bison encounter.

“We have been in touch to ensure their health and well-being, and remind visitors they should never approach bison,” the spokesperson told People. They noted all hikers should “maintain a minimum 50 yards distance from the herd.”

According to the Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway website, the park is home to the Texas State Bison Herd. They provide several tips for “bison etiquette” to keep hikers safe and bison calm.

“Bison are the largest land animal in North America. That means they need a lot more personal space than you do to feel comfortable,” writes the Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway.

“The rule of thumb” is an exceptional way to ensure you are not too close to a bison, the park claimed. “Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up! Now close one eye,” they write. “Can you cover the bison with your thumb? If not, you’re too close!”

The park added that bison always have “the right of way” on the trails. They should be observed quietly from a distance.

Clark said on TikTok that she learned a “hard lesson” about approaching wild animals, but still loves hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway.