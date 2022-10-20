Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child, 5, shot through wall in gun sale mishap: Manitoba police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:04 pm
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service has charged a man after they say he shot a rifle he was trying to sell and hit a five-year-old child in the leg on Sandy Bay First Nation last week. View image in full screen
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service has charged a man after they say he shot a rifle he was trying to sell and hit a five-year-old child in the leg on Sandy Bay First Nation last week. Global News

A small child was hit by gunfire when a man selling a rifle shot it through a wall while showing it off to a prospective buyer, police in Manitoba say.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers were called to the shooting at a four-plex on Sandy Bay First Nation on Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg Boy, 14, charged following shooting on Monday

In a release Thursday, police said officers found a five-year-old child who had been shot in the leg. The child was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting'
Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting

Investigators say the bullet that hit the child came from a rifle shot by a man who was trying to sell the firearm to someone in a different suite.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg

A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and weapons trafficking.

The accused remains in police custody.

ShootingManitoba First Nations Police ServiceSandy Bay First Nation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers