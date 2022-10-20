Child, 5, shot through wall in gun sale mishap: Manitoba police

Send this page to someone via email

A small child was hit by gunfire when a man selling a rifle shot it through a wall while showing it off to a prospective buyer, police in Manitoba say.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers were called to the shooting at a four-plex on Sandy Bay First Nation on Friday.

In a release Thursday, police said officers found a five-year-old child who had been shot in the leg. The child was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the bullet that hit the child came from a rifle shot by a man who was trying to sell the firearm to someone in a different suite.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and weapons trafficking.

The accused remains in police custody.