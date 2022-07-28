Menu

Crime

Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:23 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Boyd Avenue sent a teenaged boy to hospital early Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Boyd Avenue sent a teenaged boy to hospital early Wednesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A teenage boy was sent to hospital after police say he was assaulted and shot on Boyd Avenue early Wednesday.

Police, including the K9 unit, were called to the report of a shooting in 500 block of Boyd Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 15 ‘grandparent scam’ reports in 6 days

Officers found a 13-year-old victim who had been shot and began providing emergency medical care.

The boy was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators say the victim had been confronted by a group, who assaulted him before shooting him.

No arrests have been announced.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Flora Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

 

