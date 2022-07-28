Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg

A teenage boy was sent to hospital after police say he was assaulted and shot on Boyd Avenue early Wednesday.
Police, including the K9 unit, were called to the report of a shooting in 500 block of Boyd Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Officers found a 13-year-old victim who had been shot and began providing emergency medical care.
The boy was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.
Winnipeg man, 59, city’s latest homicide victim after Sunday shooting
Investigators say the victim had been confronted by a group, who assaulted him before shooting him.
Trending Stories
No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments