Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 12:10 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by gains led by the energy, base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.87 points at 18,795.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 262.71 points at 30,686.52. The S&P 500 index was up 23.63 points at 3,718.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 123.63 points at 10,804.14.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down 124 points on hot inflation data

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 72.57 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.61 at US$86.13 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$5.43 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.50 at US$1,649.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 11 cents at US$3.43 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

