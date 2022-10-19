S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in the energy sector were more than offset by losses led by the financial and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 89.79 points at 18,708.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.58 points at 30,589.38. The S&P 500 index was down 8.59 points at 3,711.39, while the Nasdaq composite was down 29.19 points at 10,743.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 72.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 66 cents at US$82.73 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 21 cents at US$5.54 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$17.10 at US$1,638.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.35 a pound.