Traffic

Lane closure on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to maintenance work

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 9:06 am
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be down to just one lane in each direction for much of Thursday, according to the government of Canada. View image in full screen
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be down to just one lane in each direction for much of Thursday, according to the government of Canada. Lisa Polewski

The federal government is alerting drivers about a potential slowdown of traffic on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for much of Thursday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., drivers can expect traffic to flow across the bridge through just three lanes on Oct. 20.

The agency did not specify which lanes would close but revealed at least a single lane will be open in each direction.

Read more: Defeated at the Supreme Court, Ontario will dramatically raise the industrial carbon price

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada urges caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

