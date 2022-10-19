Menu

Crime

Winnipeg store owner hospitalized after being beaten, robbed: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 4:23 pm
Winnipeg police headquarters. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

A Winnipeg store owner is in the hospital after being assaulted and robbed on Saturday, police say.

Police went to the 100 block of Donald Street after receiving a report of a man that had been assaulted and left lying on the ground.

Officers found an unconscious man who was being tended to by two off-duty doctors.

He was then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe a group had been stealing items from a nearby convenience store when they were confronted by the owners.

During this, an altercation ensued and both owners (a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s) were assaulted before the suspects fled.

Read more: Winnipeg police charge 2 women, teenaged boy in gang-related assault

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized while the woman endured minor injuries.

During Tuesday evening, two suspects were found in the first 100 block of Mayfair Place and taken into custody.

A 51-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Winnipeg are facing multiple charges and have been released on undertakings.

