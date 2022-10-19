Suspect charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of Burnaby RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Burnaby RCMP officer on Tuesday.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Wednesday that Jongwon Ham has been charged in the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang.

Ham made his first appearance in court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to Nov. 2. No other details were released.

The man had been living in a tent in Burnaby’s Broadview Park when Yang was sent to accompany a city parks officer on a call to the campsite.

2:42 Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in the line of duty

Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., said Wednesday that Yang was able to discharge her firearm and shoot Ham, but it is not known how many times she fired or when she discharged her weapon — before or after she was stabbed.

Following the news of Yang’s death, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere with Burnaby RCMP said it was the most challenging moment of his career.

“Const. Shaelyn Yang will always be remembered for her service and the sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten,” he said.