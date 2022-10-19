Surveillance video of Burnaby RCMP stabbing shows officer shot suspect: IIO

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation’s Office of B.C. says the Burnaby RCMP officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday was able to shoot their assailant.

Const. Shaelyn Yang had an interaction with a person living in a tent in Broadview Park, said Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO on Wednesday.

During the interaction, Yang was stabbed and that’s when she fired her gun, MacDonald explained.

“At this point in time we are not sure of the number of shots that were fired,” he said. “It’s our information (that) she fired a shot, at least at the individual involved, a male. That man went to hospital and is expected to survive.”

MacDonald said they have obtained surveillance video that shows “most of the incident” so he is hopeful that the investigation will wrap up “sooner than later.”

Yang was stabbed while partnered with a City of Burnaby parks worker attending a homeless campsite at the park. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

MacDonald could not say if Yang fired her weapon before or after being stabbed.

No other officers are being investigated in connection with this incident, he added.

Following the news of Yang’s death Tuesday, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere with Burnaby RCMP said this has been the most challenging moment of his career.

“Const. Shaylen Yang will always be remembered for her service and the sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten,” he said.