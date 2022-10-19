Menu

Crime

Surveillance video of Burnaby RCMP stabbing shows officer shot suspect: IIO

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 10:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Procession Tuesday night in honour of fallen Burnaby RCMP officer'
Procession Tuesday night in honour of fallen Burnaby RCMP officer
A procession was held Tuesday night to honour fallen RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday while assisting a Burnaby parks worker in checking out a homeless campsite in Broadview Park.

The Independent Investigation’s Office of B.C. says the Burnaby RCMP officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday was able to shoot their assailant.

Const. Shaelyn Yang had an interaction with a person living in a tent in Broadview Park, said Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO on Wednesday.

Read more: Burnaby, B.C. RCMP officer killed on duty was on mental health and homeless outreach team

During the interaction, Yang was stabbed and that’s when she fired her gun, MacDonald explained.

“At this point in time we are not sure of the number of shots that were fired,” he said. “It’s our information (that) she fired a shot, at least at the individual involved, a male. That man went to hospital and is expected to survive.”

MacDonald said they have obtained surveillance video that shows “most of the incident” so he is hopeful that the investigation will wrap up “sooner than later.”

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in the line of duty'
Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in the line of duty

Yang was stabbed while partnered with a City of Burnaby parks worker attending a homeless campsite at the park. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

MacDonald could not say if Yang fired her weapon before or after being stabbed.

No other officers are being investigated in connection with this incident, he added.

Read more: ‘She will never be forgotten’: Procession held in tribute to fallen B.C. RCMP officer

Following the news of Yang’s death Tuesday, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere with Burnaby RCMP said this has been the most challenging moment of his career.

“Const. Shaylen Yang will always be remembered for her service and the sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten,” he said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier and solicitor general react to death of RCMP officer'
B.C. premier and solicitor general react to death of RCMP officer
