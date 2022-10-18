Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby, B.C. RCMP officer fatally stabbed while assisting bylaw officers at homeless camp

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Female Burnaby RCMP officer killed in the line of duty'
Female Burnaby RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Video sent in by a Global News viewer captures the scene where a female officer with Burnaby RCMP was stabbed and killed Tuesday morning. She was assisting bylaws officers with a call at a homeless encampment when the incident happened, sources tell Global News.

A Burnaby B.C. RCMP officer has been stabbed and killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

Sources confirm to Global News that the female officer was assisting Burnaby bylaw officers with a call at a homeless encampment in a park.

The incident occurred on Canada Way between Willingdon Avenue and Boundary Road.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of police cars, first responders and Fire Rescue Services vehicles can be seen in the area.

“This is an absolutely awful, horrible, terrible tragedy,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said. “We have thousands of men and women in uniform, police officers, who go about their job every day protecting people in the province and this is absolutely the worst news that could happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man and woman found dead in jeep near Burnaby high school, homicide team deployed

A caller to AM 730 told Global News the entire area is blocked off.

Trending Now

There are RCMP vehicles, unmarked police vehicles and community safety vehicles on the scene, according to the caller. Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet that “there does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public.”

The Independent Investigations Office confirms it has been called to the incident.

Global News has reached out to the coroner’s service and the Burnaby mayor’s office.

Advertisement
Burnabyburnaby rcmpfatal stabbingHomeless EncampmentRCMP officer killedBurnaby BCBurnaby policeBurnaby Police Incidentburnaby rcmp incidentBurnaby RCMP officersBurnaby RCMP police incidentcanada way blocked
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers