Burnaby, B.C. RCMP officer fatally stabbed while assisting bylaw officers at homeless camp

A Burnaby B.C. RCMP officer has been stabbed and killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

Sources confirm to Global News that the female officer was assisting Burnaby bylaw officers with a call at a homeless encampment in a park.

The incident occurred on Canada Way between Willingdon Avenue and Boundary Road.

This is truly awful news. My heart goes out to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/Ed6SvlBHMN — Sonia Furstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) October 18, 2022

A number of police cars, first responders and Fire Rescue Services vehicles can be seen in the area.

“This is an absolutely awful, horrible, terrible tragedy,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said. “We have thousands of men and women in uniform, police officers, who go about their job every day protecting people in the province and this is absolutely the worst news that could happen.”

This is truly horrific. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and @RCMP colleagues following this unacceptable tragedy. #BCpoli https://t.co/0zjTe6GX2b — Kevin Falcon (@KevinFalcon) October 18, 2022

A caller to AM 730 told Global News the entire area is blocked off.

There are RCMP vehicles, unmarked police vehicles and community safety vehicles on the scene, according to the caller. Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet that “there does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public.”

Please avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue due to an unfolding incident. There does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/y8zjkCVT6Z — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 18, 2022

The Independent Investigations Office confirms it has been called to the incident.

Global News has reached out to the coroner’s service and the Burnaby mayor’s office.