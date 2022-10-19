‘She will never be forgotten’: Procession held in tribute to fallen B.C. RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Broadview Park in Burnaby, B.C., remained behind yellow police tape Wednesday morning following the fatal stabbing of an RCMP officer Tuesday.

Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed while partnered with a City of Burnaby parks worker and attending a homeless campsite at the park.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

In a moving tribute Tuesday night, a procession of police and first responders drove down Grandview Highway in Vancouver and left Burnaby Hospital with lights and sirens on.

The show of support lasted at least six minutes.

Many questions remain as to how the incident unfolded and how long the man was living in the park.

Neighbour Diane Nelson said she first saw the tent set up at the end of the summer and she saw a man hanging around the area.

However, she does remember two recent occasions when she saw police in the area near the tent.

“They were out on the street, literally pulling their car over and speaking to someone, let’s say on the sidewalk, but in that area where the tent was,” she said.

She added it was a red flag when she saw police there a second time and it caused her to rethink her daily runs through the park.

Another neighbour, Zulekha Karim, told Global News the tent was very small and she was surprised to see someone was living in it at all.

A suspect remains in the hospital Wednesday morning after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Global News has reached out to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Investigations Office of B.C. for an update on the case.

Following the news of Yang’s death Tuesday, Chief Supt. Graham de la Gorgendiere with Burnaby RCMP said this has been the most challenging moment of his career.

“Const. Shaylen Yang will always be remembered for her service and the sacrifice to her community will never be forgotten,” he said.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said the community owes much debt and gratitude to the RCMP members who put their lives on the line every day.