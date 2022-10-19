Raptors pick up options for Barnes, Achiuwa, Flynn

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors exercised team options for budding sophomore Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn on Wednesday.

For Barnes, the reigning NBA rookie of the year, it’s a third-year option on his rookie contract that keeps him in Toronto through the 2023-24 season.

The six-foot-eight, 232-pound forward averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 74 games as a starter last season.

Achiuwa and Flynn’s options are fourth-year team options, also on their rookie deals, that keeps them signed through the 2023-24 season.

Achiuwa was acquired from the Miami Heat before last season and averaged 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a night in 73 games. The six-foot-eight forward primarily came off the bench but started 28 games for Toronto.

Flynn, the Raptors’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft, has averaged 6.0 points and 2.3 assists in 16.1 minutes a night in 91 career games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.