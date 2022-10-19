Orleans, Ont. man killed in Leeds County crash: OPP

An Ottawa-area man is dead following a crash on Highway 15 in Leeds County Tuesday night.
According to police, the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near Poonamalie Road and involved three vehicles in total.
A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others were transported by Ornge to a hospital.
Police say the occupant of the third vehicle was uninjured.
Highway 15 was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP.
