Canada

Orleans, Ont. man killed in Leeds County crash: OPP

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 1:12 pm
OPP sign. View image in full screen
OPP sign. Global News

An Ottawa-area man is dead following a crash on Highway 15 in Leeds County Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near Poonamalie Road and involved three vehicles in total.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported by Ornge to a hospital.

Trending Now

Police say the occupant of the third vehicle was uninjured.

Highway 15 was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP.

