L.L. Bean opening Kingston, Ont. location Nov. 18

Kingston, Ont. residents will soon have a new option when it comes to shopping in the city.

The long-awaited L.L. Bean location, first announced in April, will open its doors with a grand opening weekend beginning Friday, Nov. 18 at its Cataraqui Centre location.

The 15,000 sq. ft. store will be the company’s 7th in Ontario and 11th in Canada.

L.L.Bean offers an assortment of men’s, women’s and kid’s active and casual apparel, outerwear, footwear and gear, travel and outdoor equipment, pet supplies and home accessories.

Approximately 30 jobs will be created through the opening, and L.L Bean representatives encourage those interested to apply at careers@llbeancanada.com.

