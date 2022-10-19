OPP release identity of occupant killed in Sunday’s crash near Guelph

Investigators with Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the woman killed in the 2-vehicle crash Sunday’s in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
She is 38-year-old Hema Priya Loganathan of Cambridge.
Three other occupants were in that same vehicle and taken to a trauma centre.
OPP were called to an area on Wellington Rd. 32 at Fife Rd. west of Guelph around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency crews arrived to find a pick-up truck and a sedan had collided.
Wellington County OPP along with the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are continuing their investigation.
