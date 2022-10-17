1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision near Guelph on Sunday night: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision between a pickup truck and a car just west of Guelph on Sunday night, according to Wellington County OPP.

They say the crash occurred on Wellington Road 32 at Fife Road near Glenchristie, at around 6:30 p.m.

There were four people in the car, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the three others taken to a hospital trauma centre, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

#WellingtonOPP are investigating a fatal collision involving two motor vehicles at Wellington Road 32 and Fife Road @GuelphEramosa. Pls avoid the area and do NOT go around road closure barricades. Roads to remain closed for some time. Updates will be provided at a later time ^JU pic.twitter.com/jB6vfcWaAW — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 17, 2022

Police did not release the name of the deceased as they are waiting for the family to be notified.

Wellington Road 32 was closed for several hours on Sunday night as officers investigated the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call 1-888-310-1122.