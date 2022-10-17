Menu

Crime

1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision near Guelph on Sunday night: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 9:57 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person is dead after a collision between a pickup truck and a car just west of Guelph on Sunday night, according to Wellington County OPP.

They say the crash occurred on Wellington Road 32 at Fife Road near Glenchristie, at around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Small plane crashes at Guelph Airpark, police say

There were four people in the car, with one pronounced dead at the scene and the three others taken to a hospital trauma centre, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Police did not release the name of the deceased as they are waiting for the family to be notified.

Wellington Road 32 was closed for several hours on Sunday night as officers investigated the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call 1-888-310-1122.

