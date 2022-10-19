Task force on UN declaration of Indigenous rights to make final report to City of Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A “historic” report is set to be presented to Vancouver’s city council on Wednesday.

The City of Vancouver’s United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Task Force will be presenting its final report in partnership with the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

It is the first co-developed strategy between Indigenous nations and a municipal government in Canada, according to the task force.

In 2019, British Columbia was the first jurisdiction in Canada to pass a law implementing UNDRIP, which requires governments to obtain free, prior and informed consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples and their lands.

Its plan, called the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, includes commitments to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ inherent rights, interests and legal orders.

It lays out a pledge to enable Indigenous Peoples to live free from racism and discrimination, share decision-making, and pursue new fiscal relationships.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.

— with files from Global News’ Richard Zussman.