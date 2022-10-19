Menu

Canada

Task force on UN declaration of Indigenous rights to make final report to City of Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 10:38 am
An Indigenous collaboration report will be presented to Vancouver's city council, Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
An Indigenous collaboration report will be presented to Vancouver's city council, Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A “historic” report is set to be presented to Vancouver’s city council on Wednesday.

The City of Vancouver’s United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Task Force will be presenting its final report in partnership with the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

It is the first co-developed strategy between Indigenous nations and a municipal government in Canada, according to the task force.

Read more: B.C. unveils actions to fulfill UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples commitments

In 2019, British Columbia was the first jurisdiction in Canada to pass a law implementing UNDRIP, which requires governments to obtain free, prior and informed consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples and their lands.

Its plan, called the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, includes commitments to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ inherent rights, interests and legal orders.

It lays out a pledge to enable Indigenous Peoples to live free from racism and discrimination, share decision-making, and pursue new fiscal relationships.

Read more: B.C. becomes first province to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.

Global News will be live streaming the event in this article.

More to come…

— with files from Global News’ Richard Zussman.

VancouverIndigenousBCCity of VancouverLower MainlandSquamish NationTsleil-Waututh NationBC IndigenousMusqueam Indian BandCity of Vancouver city councilUnited Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Task Force
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

