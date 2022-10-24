Everything you need to know about voting in Toronto’s municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of campaigning and advance polls that were marked by low turnout in Toronto, voting in the city’s municipal election will end at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Voters across Toronto will head to the polls to elect representatives for their local school board, councillors and mayor. The municipal races come every four years and decide the composition of local government.

Councillors and the mayor are in charge of a slew of key policy initiatives, including police funding, housing, transit and public space.

School board trustees set policy at the local level, although broader educational decisions rest with the province.

As Toronto heads to the polls, here is everything you need to know…

How do I register to vote?

If you are not already on the voters’ list for Toronto, you can register on election day when you go to cast your ballot.

When are polls open?

Polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Multiple voting stations have been set up in all of Toronto’s 25 wards. You can find your nearest polling location here.

Each location is supposed to have barrier-free paths from the parking lot and sidewalk, ramp access to doors if needed and accessible doors or door operators.

Who can I vote for?

You can vote for a mayoral candidate, local councillor and school board trustee. A list of mayoral candidates and their policy positions can be found here, while a list of council candidates is available here.

What do I need to vote?

You must bring identification to vote that shows your name and demonstrates you live in Toronto. This does not have to be a photograph identification card.

Acceptable forms of ID range from a utility bill or insurance policy to a driver’s licence. The full list of ID can be found here.

You do not have to bring a voter information card, but it will speed up the process if you do, officials say.

Can I vote by mail?

No, not anymore. Voting by mail ended at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21.