Calgary record-breaking weather could have consequences next spring: Environment Canada

Calgary’s warmer weather and drier-than-normal conditions could have bad consequences next spring, says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Twenty-one areas in Alberta set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on Tuesday, due to a ridge of high pressure leading to dry and sunny conditions.

This included Calgary, which set a new record of 25.8 C compared to 24.4 C set in 1963.

Twenty-one areas in Alberta set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Calgary also had 11 days with temperatures over 20 C so far this month.

According to the 1981 to 2010 Canadian climate normals, Calgary usually gets three days with temperatures over 20 C in October.

Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, said Alberta could experience an early fire season next year if not enough precipitation falls on the mountains this winter.

The warm weather could also have consequences on residents’ daily lives.

“This can have pretty bad consequences for soil moisture, leading to an increased risk for wildfires and grass fires… Plants and trees might not green up as quickly next year,” Hasell said.

“There may also be consequences for drinking water.

“Alberta has been dry for quite some time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Alberta has been dry for quite some time."

Temperatures are set to drop later this week, however, with lows of -1 C on Saturday evening. Calgarians should also expect snow or rain on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop in Calgary towards the end of the week.

“It’ll be quite a shock at the end of the week. The snow shouldn’t stick very long and temperatures should stay above 0 C, but it can impede things like traffic,” Hasell said.

“Now is a good time to prepare for the next season, like taking care of your property and putting winter tires on your car.”