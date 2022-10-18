Menu

Crime

OPP using billboards to track down suspect in Ottawa homicide case

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 4:14 pm
OPP are on the lookout for 29-year-old Danick Miguel Bourgeois in a homicide investigation.
Drivers in the Ottawa valley and southern Ontario areas will be seeing the face of a wanted murder suspect.

A charitable organization has donated billboard space to the OPP as they investigate a seven-year-old homicide case.

On Dec. 17, 2015, the body of Frederick “John” Hatch was discovered in Erin, Ont., located an hour northwest of Toronto.

The investigation traced the body to Nepean, Ont. (a southwest section of Ottawa), where Hatch disappeared the day before in the West Hunt Club Rd. and Merivale Rd. area.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Danick Miguel Bourgeois (in photo) of St. Albert, Ont.

He is wanted on second-degree murder charges.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

The BOLO program (Be On the Look Out) are implementing strategically-placed billboards and electronic message boards, and also sharing content through social media in an effort to assist the OPP in their investigation.

There is a $50,000 reward out for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the murder of Hatch.

Investigators are advising the public not to approach Bourgeois directly.

They instead ask that you contact OPP through a dedicated tip line at 1-833-517-8477, your local police force, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

