Guelph police lay murder charges after body discovered at downtown apartment

A 43-year-old Guelph man is facing second-degree murder charges after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say they initially received a report on Monday about an alleged murder the day before at a downtown apartment.
Police say officers found human remains behind a business near the intersection of Wellington and Wyndham Streets on Wednesday.
Police say they found and arrested a suspect Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
