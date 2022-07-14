Guelph police lay murder charges after body discovered at downtown apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Guelph man is facing second-degree murder charges after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say they initially received a report on Monday about an alleged murder the day before at a downtown apartment.

Police say officers found human remains behind a business near the intersection of Wellington and Wyndham Streets on Wednesday.

Police say they found and arrested a suspect Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.