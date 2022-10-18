Menu

Environment

Work underway to fix flooded pedestrian path in Osoyoos, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:51 pm
The project is located in the 1800 block of 45th Street (Lakeshore Drive) just south of the Village of Osoyoos.
The project is located in the 1800 block of 45th Street (Lakeshore Drive) just south of the Village of Osoyoos. RDOS / Submitted

Work is now underway to improve a pedestrian path damaged by erosion on Osoyoos Lake.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be working on the project just south of the Village of Osoyoos boundaries.

Floodwaters in 2018 overtopped the road and pathway in this area, causing damage to the retaining wall.

The project will include the removing and replacement of the failed retaining wall and erosion protection structure.

The international authority that monitors Osoyoos Lake levels on both sides of the border acquire new tools to help prevent flooding.

“As part of a 2014 pedestrian corridor development project on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, a geobag retaining wall was constructed to support a roadside pathway along the 1800 block of 45th Street,” read the RDOS press release.

“The failed geobag retaining wall is no longer providing adequate support to the pathway.”

The RDOS says the intent of the pathway is to provide a safe pedestrian corridor and connectivity between an existing pathway within the Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Lake Regional Park.

An evacuation order for 20 properties in Osoyoos may be rescinded as early as Thursday. That would leave another 80 flooded-out properties still on an order
