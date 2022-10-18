Woodstock police seize nearly $600K in illegal drugs, $33K in cash after arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police say officers seized nearly $600,000 in illegal drugs and more than $33,000 in cash while arresting two people on Monday.

According to a release, officers attempted to arrest two people on Springbank Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. but the pair took off in the car. This led to a collision involving the suspect’s vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police, but the 47-year-old Woodstock resident and a 43-year-old Cambridge resident were soon tracked down by officers at the scene.

Police then searched a home on Springbank Avenue where they seized 65 ounces of cocaine, 22 ounces of fentanyl, 28 ounces of methamphetamine, 44 ounces of psilocybin (mushrooms) and over 300 hydromorphone capsules which police say is valued at close to $600,000.

They also seized more than $33,000 in cash as well.

Police did not mention any charges in connection to the case but noted that they are continuing their investigation.