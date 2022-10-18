Menu

Crime

Woodstock police seize nearly $600K in illegal drugs, $33K in cash after arrests

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:08 pm
Woodstock police say officers seized nearly $600,000 in illegal drugs and more than $33,000 while arresting two people on Monday.
Woodstock police say officers seized nearly $600,000 in illegal drugs and more than $33,000 while arresting two people on Monday. AM980 File Photo

Woodstock police say officers seized nearly $600,000 in illegal drugs and more than $33,000 in cash while arresting two people on Monday.

According to a release, officers attempted to arrest two people on Springbank Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. but the pair took off in the car. This led to a collision involving the suspect’s vehicle.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont., constable charged with dangerous driving in June incident

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police, but the 47-year-old Woodstock resident and a 43-year-old Cambridge resident were soon tracked down by officers at the scene.

Trending Now

Police then searched a home on Springbank Avenue where they seized 65 ounces of cocaine, 22 ounces of fentanyl, 28 ounces of methamphetamine, 44 ounces of psilocybin (mushrooms) and over 300 hydromorphone capsules which police say is valued at close to $600,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Charges laid in recent Woodstock, Ont. explosives investigation

They also seized more than $33,000 in cash as well.

Police did not mention any charges in connection to the case but noted that they are continuing their investigation.

Kitchener newsGuelph NewsCambridge newsCambridge crimeWoodstock policeLondon newsWoodstock newsWoodstock crimeSpringbank Avenue WoodstockWoodstock drug bust
